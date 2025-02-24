WBOI Presents: American Voices 2025

Every year, the Fort Wayne Museum of Art helps disburse the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards to young writers and artists in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. The awards are presented by the national nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, a scholarship and recognition program for students in grades 7 through 12.

In total, 634 local teens were honored this year. Ten received a “Gold Key” and American Voices nomination – five for art, and five for writing.

WBOI has been a proud partner over the years by recording the American Voices stories in the writing category for the museum’s display, and you’ll hear four on this program:



Zidon Spradling, The Boy In The Battlefield (novel excerpt)

(novel excerpt) Indy Schmanski, Winters In South Bend (personal essay)

(personal essay) Collin Myers, Memory (short story)

(short story) Ashley Hong, The Price Of Religious Purity (critical essay)

Junxin Tang was also recognized for their poem Red Patch, but we were unable to coordinate a recording time.

These pieces, along with the five art awards, can be viewed at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art until April 6.

This program originally aired on 89.1 WBOI on Saturday, February 15 at noon.

