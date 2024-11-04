Soccer stadium proposed for west side of Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne FC owner Mark Music has announced his intent to build a soccer-specific stadium on the south side of Bass Road, adjacent to and west of I-69.

Promising to be “the largest outdoor stadium in Northeast Indiana,” the venue would have a matchday capacity of just over 9,000, while exceeding 10,000 for concerts and other live events.

In a statement, the team says the stadium will be ready “beginning in 2026.” Design Collaborative will be providing architectural services with the help of developer BND Commercial.

Features of the stadium will include a canopy roof awning, field-level suites, a 120’x35’ LED video board, fan shop team store, and four locker rooms. It also promises great line of sight, adding that “no seat will be more than 55 feet from the touch line.”

A funding structure has not yet been revealed.

Music says, “While this will be an incredible stadium for soccer fans and event attendees, we want to look beyond the field to the potential of contributing to the growth of sport in northeast Indiana and beyond.”

He also cited the success of the TinCaps and Komets as a reason to “expand the sports entertainment offerings” of the city.

Fort Wayne FC has been a member of the USL League 2 since its inaugural season in 2019; the club has won the Valley Division of the league’s Central Conference the last two seasons.

They will play next season at University of St. Francis’s Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, which has served as the club’s home up to this point.