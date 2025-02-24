Fort Wayne FC promoted to USL League One, join pro ranks in 2026

Professional soccer is coming to Northeast Indiana.

Fort Wayne FC will be promoted to United Soccer League’s (USL) League One in the 2026 season, elevating Fort Wayne’s national sports profile.

The United States Soccer Federation divides its "professional" leagues into three parts, essentially forming a pyramid. Major League Soccer (MLS) sits at the top in Division I, with USL Championship in Division II. MLS Next Pro and USL League One make up Division III.

Fort Wayne FC began play in 2021 for USL League Two, which is classified as an "amateur" league. It will remain among the 144 clubs to occupy the league in the 2025 campaign.

USL League One only has 14 clubs, with games broadcast on ESPN and CBS Sports Network.

Photo provided / Fort Wayne Football Club Artist's rendering of a southeast aerial view of a proposed soccer stadium on Fort Wayne's west side.

The promotion comes several months after majority team owner Mark Music announced his commitment to building an 8,400-seat soccer-specific stadium at Bass Road and I-69. In a statement, the team reaffirms the stadium will open “in time for the 2026 season,” coinciding with the league promotion.

Fort Wayne FC will play this season’s home games at University of St. Francis’s Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.