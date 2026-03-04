© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Lou Holtz dead at 89

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 4, 2026 at 11:12 PM EST
Notre Dame Athletics
/
fightingirish.com

Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz has died. Holtz died in Orlando, Florida surrounded by family, according to a statement shared by the university. He was 89.

Holtz coached the Fighting Irish from 1986 to 1996 and led the team to a national championship in the 1988 season. The university notes that many of the traditions started by Holtz continue today, including the "Play Like A Champion" sign and the removal of names from the back of the football jerseys.

In a statement, current head coach Marus Freeman said Holtz' impact "has gone well beyond the football field." Freeman said, "He and his wife, Beth, are respected across campus for their generous hearts and commitment to carrying out Notre Dame's mission of being a force for good."

The Holtz family says funeral arrangements will be announced as details are finalized. A funeral Mass is expected to be held at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Michael Gallenberger