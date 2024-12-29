Outages Planned For 89.1 WBOI on December 30th & December 31st

WBOI is preparing for power outages on December 30th and December 31st. These outages will impact listeners of 89.1 FM, the WBOI app, and all WBOI livestreams.

These outages will occur:



Monday, December 30th @ 6:30 AM

Tuesday, December 31st @ 6:30 AM

These outages are the result of planned maintenance by our power provider.

The broadcast will return to regular programming once the work is completed each day. We expect the outages could last as long as a half-hour.