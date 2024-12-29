© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Keep public media in Northeast Indiana strong with a year-end gift
Donate Now

Outages Planned For 89.1 WBOI on December 30th & December 31st

89.1 WBOI | By WBOI Staff
Published December 29, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST

WBOI is preparing for power outages on December 30th and December 31st. These outages will impact listeners of 89.1 FM, the WBOI app, and all WBOI livestreams.

These outages will occur:

  • Monday, December 30th @ 6:30 AM
  • Tuesday, December 31st @ 6:30 AM

These outages are the result of planned maintenance by our power provider.

The broadcast will return to regular programming once the work is completed each day. We expect the outages could last as long as a half-hour.
Station News
WBOI Staff
See stories by WBOI Staff