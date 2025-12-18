‘Halo Effect’ comes to Sunday nights at 8

More classic hip-hop and R&B are coming to WBOI on Sunday evenings with the addition of Halo Effect on December 21st.

Described by host Angel Suttle as a “a curated journey through the heart and soul of R&B,” the show explores R&B’s influences on pop, hip-hop and beyond. Halo Effect will not be moving to Sunday. Instead, listeners will get two fresh playlists from Angel weekend nights at 8. The show launched Saturdays on WBOI this past spring.

Halo Effect replaces The Burnt Toast Show’s first hour after host Todd Harrold decided to leave the program earlier this week. A limited run of special programming will fill the remainder of The Burnt Toast Show’s previous time slot until early in 2026.