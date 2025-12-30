WBOI 2025 Wrap-Up highlights the year in Northeast Indiana

WBOI will Wrap-Up all the things that happened this year with a special hour long program, hosted by multimedia reporter Ella Abbott on Wednesday, December 31st at 9.

The Wrap-Up will look back at the news, culture and sports that shaped your year, as well as the behind the scenes magic that kept the WBOI wheel turning, all before looking ahead at what 2026 could bring.

The episode will also be available to stream here on WBOI.org after it airs.