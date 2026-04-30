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WBOI celebrates Historic Preservation Month with on-air messages from neighborhoods and sites across Fort Wayne

89.1 WBOI
Published April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
Sameer Patel onstage at the historic Embassy Theatre with the Indiana Allstate High School Orchestra
Courtesy/Sameer Patel
Sameer Patel onstage at the historic Embassy Theatre with the Indiana Allstate High School Orchestra

May is National Historic Preservation Month, and WBOI is celebrating it with new messages from your friends and neighbors in partnership with the City of Fort Wayne’s Division of Community Development and the City’s Historic Preservation Commission. Introducing Heard Me Here: Historic Preservation Edition.

The new messages will debut on WBOI’s live channels: WBOI.org, 89.1 WBOI FM, and smart speakers on May 1st. Each message includes a “hello” from a historic neighborhood or historic site in Fort Wayne. Expect messages from:

Heard Me Here: Historic Preservation Edition messages will run all month. WBOI will collect more messages at events across Northeast Indiana through this fall.
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