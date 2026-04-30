WBOI celebrates Historic Preservation Month with on-air messages from neighborhoods and sites across Fort Wayne
May is National Historic Preservation Month, and WBOI is celebrating it with new messages from your friends and neighbors in partnership with the City of Fort Wayne’s Division of Community Development and the City’s Historic Preservation Commission. Introducing Heard Me Here: Historic Preservation Edition.
The new messages will debut on WBOI’s live channels: WBOI.org, 89.1 WBOI FM, and smart speakers on May 1st. Each message includes a “hello” from a historic neighborhood or historic site in Fort Wayne. Expect messages from:
- Julie Donnell from Historic Wildwood Park Neighborhood
- Kelly Updike from the Historic Embassy Theatre
- Robyn Zimmerman from the Allen County Courthouse Preservation Trust
- Steve from the Historic Southwood Park Neighborhood
- Shelley Rothgeb from the Historic West Central Neighborhood
- Bryant Rozier from the African/African American History Museum in Fort Wayne
- Joan Smith from “historic” Garage 53.
Heard Me Here: Historic Preservation Edition messages will run all month. WBOI will collect more messages at events across Northeast Indiana through this fall.