Morning Edition Host & Operations Coordinator

Full-time, exempt - Reporting to the Operations Director - Pay $42,000

Job Description

The Host & Operations Coordinator at WBOI is a member of the WBOI Content Team. They are responsible for the automated delivery of news and music to the station’s audiences as well as hosting Morning Edition.

Essential Functions

Primary Duties

Live hosting or hosting pre-recorded editions WBOI’s newscasts.



Responding to and hosting breaking news or special coverage as assigned.



Handling pre-production and post-production tasks related to pre-recorded or live programming for broadcast, stream or download.



Assisting operations director in tasks related to maintaining audio distribution, such as automation, the uploading of files to automation, and the posting of files for distribution on WBOI.org.



Supervisory Responsibilities

This position does not have supervisory responsibilities.

Required Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or mass communications. Alternatively, three years of media production or related experiences.



Familiarity with automation and traffic systems, like ProTrack and Enco considered a plus.

Required Skills

Must be familiar with public media shows, including Morning Edition .

. Must be familiar with the process of producing live and recorded audio.

Must have excellent written and oral communication skills.

Travel Required

Transportation to and from the station is required for hosting responsibilities. Emergency operations responsibilities may also require unplanned trips to the station to respond to special coverage or breaking news alerts.

Other Duties

Please note that this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Benefits

WBOI’s full time employees enjoy health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, short term/long term disability, and life insurance subsidized by the company. Additionally, the station offers paid time-off for all employees, sick time, and paid holidays for full-time employees. All employees can invest in their future by making contributions to a 403(b) retirement plan.

To apply, please submit your resume, cover letter, and your hosting demo or clips to employment@wboi.org.

Position open until filled.

NIPR is an equal opportunity employer.

