We’re hiring Finance Manager

Finance Manager - Part Time

Reports To: President & General Manager

Salary: $34,000 a year

Job Overview

The Finance Manager ensures the financial integrity and health of WBOI by managing accounting operations, budget planning, reporting, audit processes, CPB compliance, and finance team coordination. This role supports organizational strategy, serves as a key financial advisor, and ensures both regulatory and operational excellence.

Responsibilities and Duties

1. Accounting & Reporting



Manage general ledger, accounts payable/receivable, payroll, and bank reconciliations

Prepare accurate monthly financial statements

Coordinate with CPAs for the annual audit and 990 filing

Collaborate with the President & Finance Manager on budgeting and forecasting



2. Compliance & CPB Reporting



Complete and submit the CPB annual financial report

Oversee nonprofit compliance: Form 990s, state filings, audits, and internal policies

3. Budgeting & Forecasting



Lead the annual budgeting process

Analyze variances and provide proactive updates

Support financial proposals—including grant underwriting and funding applications

4. Financial Analysis & Planning



Produce monthly performance analyses with insights on trends and risks

Conduct projections and model forecasts aligned with strategic goals

5. Systems & Process Improvement



Maintain and streamline financial systems and software (e.g., QuickBooks, payroll platforms)

Identify and implement process efficiencies (e.g., automation, controls, transparency)

6. Team & Cross‑Department Collaboration



Coordinate with Business Director, Development, and Operations teams on financial initiatives

Support training and workflows for relevant staff and volunteers

7. Audit & Policy Support



Assist in preparing for financial audits and ensure timely issue resolution

Document and enforce finance-related policies

Qualifications:

Required:



Bachelor’s degree in: Accounting, Finance, Business, or equivalent

5+ years in finance/accounting roles, including nonprofit or media organizations

Strong skills in GAAP accounting, nonprofit compliance, audit preparation

Proficiency with accounting systems (e.g., QuickBooks) and financial reporting

Attention to detail, analytical mindset, and ability to manage confidential data

Excellent communication and cross‑functional collaboration skills

Commitment to WBOI’s mission and public media stewardship



Preferred:



Experience in public broadcasting or nonprofit media

Familiarity with CPB regulations and public media financial reporting

Advanced Excel skills and experience implementing workflow improvements

Leadership experience in small teams or volunteer-led processes

To apply, send a resume and cover letter to employment@wboi.org