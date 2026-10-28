We’re hiring Finance Manager
WBOI is looking for its next Finance Manager.
Finance Manager - Part Time
Reports To: President & General Manager
Salary: $34,000 a year
Job Overview
The Finance Manager ensures the financial integrity and health of WBOI by managing accounting operations, budget planning, reporting, audit processes, CPB compliance, and finance team coordination. This role supports organizational strategy, serves as a key financial advisor, and ensures both regulatory and operational excellence.
Responsibilities and Duties
1. Accounting & Reporting
- Manage general ledger, accounts payable/receivable, payroll, and bank reconciliations
- Prepare accurate monthly financial statements
- Coordinate with CPAs for the annual audit and 990 filing
- Collaborate with the President & Finance Manager on budgeting and forecasting
2. Compliance & CPB Reporting
- Complete and submit the CPB annual financial report
- Oversee nonprofit compliance: Form 990s, state filings, audits, and internal policies
3. Budgeting & Forecasting
- Lead the annual budgeting process
- Analyze variances and provide proactive updates
- Support financial proposals—including grant underwriting and funding applications
4. Financial Analysis & Planning
- Produce monthly performance analyses with insights on trends and risks
- Conduct projections and model forecasts aligned with strategic goals
5. Systems & Process Improvement
- Maintain and streamline financial systems and software (e.g., QuickBooks, payroll platforms)
- Identify and implement process efficiencies (e.g., automation, controls, transparency)
6. Team & Cross‑Department Collaboration
- Coordinate with Business Director, Development, and Operations teams on financial initiatives
- Support training and workflows for relevant staff and volunteers
7. Audit & Policy Support
- Assist in preparing for financial audits and ensure timely issue resolution
- Document and enforce finance-related policies
Qualifications:
Required:
- Bachelor’s degree in: Accounting, Finance, Business, or equivalent
- 5+ years in finance/accounting roles, including nonprofit or media organizations
- Strong skills in GAAP accounting, nonprofit compliance, audit preparation
- Proficiency with accounting systems (e.g., QuickBooks) and financial reporting
- Attention to detail, analytical mindset, and ability to manage confidential data
- Excellent communication and cross‑functional collaboration skills
- Commitment to WBOI’s mission and public media stewardship
Preferred:
- Experience in public broadcasting or nonprofit media
- Familiarity with CPB regulations and public media financial reporting
- Advanced Excel skills and experience implementing workflow improvements
- Leadership experience in small teams or volunteer-led processes
To apply, send a resume and cover letter to employment@wboi.org