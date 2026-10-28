© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

We’re hiring Finance Manager

WBOI is looking for its next Finance Manager.
WBOI’s Community Advisory Board
Elva Resendez, WBOI
WBOI’s Community Advisory Board

Finance Manager - Part Time
Reports To: President & General Manager

Salary: $34,000 a year

Job Overview

The Finance Manager ensures the financial integrity and health of WBOI by managing accounting operations, budget planning, reporting, audit processes, CPB compliance, and finance team coordination. This role supports organizational strategy, serves as a key financial advisor, and ensures both regulatory and operational excellence.

Responsibilities and Duties

1. Accounting & Reporting

  • Manage general ledger, accounts payable/receivable, payroll, and bank reconciliations
  • Prepare accurate monthly financial statements
  • Coordinate with CPAs for the annual audit and 990 filing
  • Collaborate with the President & Finance Manager on budgeting and forecasting

2. Compliance & CPB Reporting

  • Complete and submit the CPB annual financial report
  • Oversee nonprofit compliance: Form 990s, state filings, audits, and internal policies

3. Budgeting & Forecasting

  • Lead the annual budgeting process
  • Analyze variances and provide proactive updates
  • Support financial proposals—including grant underwriting and funding applications

4. Financial Analysis & Planning

  • Produce monthly performance analyses with insights on trends and risks
  • Conduct projections and model forecasts aligned with strategic goals

5. Systems & Process Improvement

  • Maintain and streamline financial systems and software (e.g., QuickBooks, payroll platforms)
  • Identify and implement process efficiencies (e.g., automation, controls, transparency)

6. Team & Cross‑Department Collaboration

  • Coordinate with Business Director, Development, and Operations teams on financial initiatives
  • Support training and workflows for relevant staff and volunteers

7. Audit & Policy Support

  • Assist in preparing for financial audits and ensure timely issue resolution
  • Document and enforce finance-related policies

Qualifications:

Required:

  • Bachelor’s degree in: Accounting, Finance, Business, or equivalent
  • 5+ years in finance/accounting roles, including nonprofit or media organizations
  • Strong skills in GAAP accounting, nonprofit compliance, audit preparation
  • Proficiency with accounting systems (e.g., QuickBooks) and financial reporting
  • Attention to detail, analytical mindset, and ability to manage confidential data
  • Excellent communication and cross‑functional collaboration skills
  • Commitment to WBOI’s mission and public media stewardship

Preferred:

  • Experience in public broadcasting or nonprofit media
  • Familiarity with CPB regulations and public media financial reporting
  • Advanced Excel skills and experience implementing workflow improvements
  • Leadership experience in small teams or volunteer-led processes

To apply, send a resume and cover letter to employment@wboi.org

WBOI’s Community Waves Mug designed by Diane Allen Groenert.
Career Opportunities at WBOI
Explore More Opportunities at WBOI