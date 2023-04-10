Teamsters end strike at Sysco in Indianapolis, declare 'victory' with new contract

Union workers ended their two-week strike at Sysco's Indianapolis distribution hub on Monday. Local 135 said in a Facebook post more than 90 percent of the workers voted to ratify a new contract with the company.

According to the Teamsters International Union, the new contract includes an average wage increase of more than 20 percent over the course of the agreement, limits on weekly working hours and six weeks of paid time off.

The Teamster workers voted to strike over allegations that the company refused to fairly negotiate workers' contracts.

“This triumph belongs to every single one of us who stood together to win respect. Sysco Teamsters have shown that when workers stand up and fight, we can achieve anything,” said Marcus Irvin, a Sysco Indianapolis warehouse worker and chief steward for Local 135, in the international union's statement.

In statements during the strike, the company turned that allegation back around, accusing union leaders of holding up contract talks with “unreasonable demands.” Both sides filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board. It's unclear what will happen with those now.

The union did not respond to requests for comment. In an emailed statement, a Sysco spokesperson said the company is "pleased" that workers voted to ratify the contract.

"We’re proud to have new contracts in place that provide our colleagues the top-of-market pay and benefits they deserve while positioning the business for continued growth and success," the spokesperson said in an email. "Thank you to our employees, customers and communities for their support during the strike. We look forward to getting back to business as usual and returning our full focus to servicing our customers and communities."

Teamsters in Louisville declared a strike for their own, similar reasons shortly after the Indianapolis strike began. The local there ended the strike with a new contract a few days before Local 135.

The picket line was also honored by several locals in California and Seattle, Washington. In total about 1,000 Teamsters joined the strikes, according to the Teamsters International Union.

On Facebook, Local 135 called the contract a "victory," saying employers should be “on notice, workers are fighting back and we’re kicking ass and taking names."

This is the local union’s second strike in five months under the leadership of recently-elected President Dustin Roach. Local 135 members at Monosol in LaPorte voted to strike there in December

"These companies for too long have been taking advantage of our people. And it stops. Now we've got plenty of money, plenty of resources," Roach said in an interview the night the Sysco strike began. "We represent over 300 companies. And we're coming together collectively. And who knows what's next?"

This story has been updated.

Adam is our labor and employment reporter. Contact him at arayes@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @arayesIPB.