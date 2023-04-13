© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A museum is offering $25,000 for meteorite chunks found in Maine

Published April 13, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. If you love space and you love scavenger hunts, there may be an opportunity for you. Space rocks the size of softballs crashed into Earth recently. Experts say they're scattered throughout a forest in a town in Maine. If you find a big piece, a museum is willing to pay you $25,000. That's quite a decision - keep pieces of a fallen meteorite or give it up for cash. Personally, I'd take the cash. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.