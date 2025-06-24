Autocad Medical to build $70 million manufacturing facility in Warsaw

Warsaw will see a $70 million manufacturing expansion in the form of a 100,000 square-foot Autocam Medical facility.

John Kennedy is the president of Autocam Medical. He said the city of Warsaw has been very welcoming to the company, which currently employs 10 people at the Medtronic building.

“The labor that exists in Warsaw is pretty amazing," he said. "You know, certainly a lot of machinists and engineers that know machine operations. So, we’re very excited to expand our business down there.”

Kennedy said this expansion will enable them to move out of the Medtronic building, and it's expected to create up to 300 high-skill jobs of machinists, engineers and other technical and manufacturing roles.

The facility will be built on a 15-acre parcel of land at the Northeast corner of N 200W and US 30.

Autocam Medical is a global contract manufacturer of device components used in surgical and medical devices. The company also has operations in Michigan, Tennessee, Massachusetts, China and Brazil.