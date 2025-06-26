City of Fort Wayne will shut off HVAC assistance applications on June 27 at 4 p.m.

A day after announcing its Heating and Air Conditioning zero-percent loan program, the City of Fort Wayne is closing applications at 4 p.m. Friday.

With temperatures in the 90s in recent days, Fort Wayne received an overwhelming response to Wednesday’s announcement of the program.

City officials said that all calls and pre-screening information must be completed by 4 p.m. Friday to be considered for the program.

If city residents have already completed that pre-screening process, they should continue with the remaining steps.

Applicants currently in progress will be reviewed and considered based on the available funding, and reviewed on a first-completed, first-processed basis. Program participation is determined on a first-qualified, first-served basis.

The program is open to homeowners who have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income, which is approximately $72,000 for a family of four. Applicants must also have the house as their primary residence, and it must be within the Fort Wayne city limits.

The loans will be secured via a mortgage, and paid off over a 10-year-period, according to a release.

The limited funding comes from the federal department of Housing and Urban Development.

City officials said it will continue to update the community about the program, and future available at the application website: https://engage.cityoffortwayne.org/2025-hvac-program.

Eligible residents who wish to apply over the phone or who do not have access to the internet may call 260-427-8585. The calls will be returned in the order they are received.