'Trinity,' the T-rex skeleton made from the bones of 3 dinosaurs, has a new owner

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Got bones? The skeleton of Trinity, a T-Rex made from the remains of three different dinosaurs, now has a new owner. A private European collector bought it for more than $6 million at an auction in Switzerland. And believe it or not, they got a deal. Trinity is estimated to be between 65 and 67 million years old and is made up of 293 bones found in Montana and Wyoming.

