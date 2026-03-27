Allen County population climbs over 400,000

According to newly-released data, Allen County’s population grew by more than 3,000 from 2024 to 2025.

That brings the population of Indiana’s third-largest county up above 400,000 residents, to 402,329.

And at an increase of more than four percent, it puts Allen County in the top three counties for population growth in the state.

That’s according to U.S. Census Data reported by the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Indiana’s overall population growth in that same window of 2024 to 2025 was just under three percent.

Huntington County saw the next largest population increase in the area, with the addition of 259 residents, according to census data.

In northeast Indiana, Noble County lost population. Census numbers show a decline of nine residents over that calendar year.

Allen County saw 1,510 more births than deaths between 2024 and 2025. It also continued a trend of positive net migration, with more people moving into the county from elsewhere in the United States versus leaving.

According to the Community Research Institute, 2025 marked the first year that regional population was compared to the state's population projections.

Most counties and the northeast Indiana region collectively outpaced the 2025 projections, with Allen County exceeding the projected population by 2,774 people. Northeast Indiana was projected to be at 816,571 last year but totaled almost 3,800 more than projected.

DeKalb, Steuben and Wells counties were below their 2025 projections.

