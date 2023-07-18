© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Alex Zimmerman is Indiana's newest state lawmaker after GOP precinct caucus

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT
Alex Zimmerman stands in front of a lectern with a microphone on it, speaking to a crowd in front of him. Zimmerman is a White man with dark hair, wearing a suit.
Courtesy of the Indiana Republican Party
New state representative Alex Zimmerman previously worked for the Indiana Senate majority caucus before moving back to North Vernon in southeast Indiana.

Alex Zimmerman is the newest member of the Indiana House of Representatives.

Zimmerman was chosen by a private Republican caucus Monday to replace Randy Frye, who announced his retirement last month.

Zimmerman is no stranger to the Statehouse. He previously worked for the Indiana Senate majority caucus for nearly six years before moving back to southeast Indiana.

Speaking to a Republican precinct caucus, Zimmerman emphasized the need for rural development. The attorney also stressed a need to better fund local law enforcement.

Zimmerman voiced opposition to the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools, which isn’t taught there. And he expressed dismay that his nephew was taught about his pronouns at a private, Catholic school.

“Our kids should only be learning reading, writing and arithmetic, like I did when I was in school,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman beat out three other candidates, winning more than 50 percent of the precinct caucus votes on the first ballot. He will serve out the rest of the term that expires November 2024.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
