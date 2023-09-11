State Sen. John Crane won't run for reelection, first to announce this cycle

Sen. John Crane (R-Avon) became the first lawmaker this cycle to announce he won’t run for reelection next year.

Crane will serve out his term, unlike three other legislators who resigned earlier this year.

Crane stressed that his decision not to seek another term was not because he’s running for another office, nor because he’s had a negative experience in the state Senate.

Rather, he said he never intended to become a career politician and that his decision came after “considerable prayer and discernment.”

Crane has been in the Senate since 2016. His principal service has been on the Senate education committee, and he’s held a leadership position in the GOP caucus.

In the last 10 years, an average of nearly 12 lawmakers each election cycle have opted not to run for reelection.

