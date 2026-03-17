First woman Fort Wayne firefighter is the subject of a documentary premiering this weekend

A True Presence is a documentary focused on Genois Wilson Brabson, the first woman firefighter in the Fort Wayne Fire Department, will premiere Saturday at the Cinema Center.

The film celebrates courage, resilience, and the far-reaching influences of a woman who broke barriers and paved the way for future generations.

Here WBOI’s Julia Meek discusses this trailblazing career path with Brabson and project coordinator Clydia Early, the passion that drives it and the lasting impact of her legacy.

Courtesy/Genois Brabson Early (on left) credits Brabson for paving the way to her own endeavors

Event Information:

Special Screening of A True Presence

at the Cinema Center

Saturday, March 21

1:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25

Find more information and purchase tickets at the Cinema Center Facebook page.

This is a transcript of our conversation:

Julia Meek: Genois Brabson, Clydia Early, welcome.

Clydia Early: Hi Julia.

Genois Wilson Brabson: Hi Julia.

Julia Meek: Now we first learned about your achievements in 2013,Genois, through actually Carol Butler's kids bio, Genois, Wilson,Firefighter: She Dared to Be First.

That's a well-deserved accolade. In a word or two, shat kind of a rush was that, is that?

Genois Wilson Brabson: To have someone write a book about you is really...I didn't know how to think about it at first. I kept thinking, ohhh, it's a book about me, you know.

And I didn't even share that much with my family about the book [chuckles] and they were finding out about it from other people. [all laugh]

Julia Meek: Many people call you way too modest, and I'll call on Clydia just for a second. Would you say that's true?

Clydia Early: I was safe for sure. She's very modest. She doesn't like attention at all, okay, so this is a lot for her right now.

Julia Meek: Well, we're glad you've done all that you've done. That's what we're talking about now. And honestly, dares and firsts seem to be your thing, Genois.

What compelled you to choose that particular career, the firefighting at a time when women were not firefighters, and what specific aspects of community involvement did that drop you right in the middle of?

Genois Wilson Brabson: Well, when I first applied for the public safety position, because they were handing out applications out at the campus at IU.

I thought I was applying for a police department because, you know, it was a police officer that was handing them out, and I just assumed it was for their department.

But then, when I got into the interview, the police sergeant that interviewed me, he said, “I think you'll be better suited for a dispatch 911, and I still didn't know they had put me with the fire department. But I think that Captain made that decision.

Courtesy/Genois Brabson The young firefighter, Genois Wilson Brabson

Julia Meek: Are you glad he did?

Genois Wilson Brabson: Yes.

Julia Meek: The community is! [all laugh] So yes, yes, that's quite an accidental or surprising leap, but yes, it sounds like you handled it well.



And okay, Clydia, how did you first connect with Genois and how would you describe her larger-than-life presence, as well as all the achievements?

Clydia Early: Well, I first connected with Genois through another firefighter, Anita Crusoe, and she came and talked with me in 2024 about putting a celebration and an event together for Genois Brabson, who was the first woman firefighter.

And so, I didn't really know about her or the history behind it.

Julia Meek: What wonderful timing, then.

Clydia Early: I know it, was just like right on time. And then I thought, okay, and she asked me if I would meet her, if we could talk and sit down.

And I try and work hard at being community minded. And when I found out that the first woman firefighter was also a BIPOC woman, I was happy and amazed.

And when I met Genois, Miss Genois, as I call her, when I met her, I was amazed at how gracious she was and how nice she was to people, and how she treated us all with such respect.

And how humble she was. I never even knew who she was or that she existed.

And so seeing her and meeting her and the other fire women, that other fire woman, who thought that she was larger-than-life, introduced her to me.

And so it just happened, and I was hooked. I was in and then we were putting together the celebration for her, and that was 2024.

Julia Meek: Perfect timing.

Clydia Early: Yes, Women's History Month, also.

Julia Meek: Especially so, well timed. And Genois. Looking back to those early days, what was the vibe, the attitude regarding your choices?

What did that do to your determination? How much of an issue was it being the only woman being the first woman?

Genois Wilson Brabson: Well, in the academy, the men that I was in the academy with, they were all like in their early 20s. I was 27. They were, you know, just rookies and wanting to do their best each day.

So, they were very kind to me, and we got along fine. Once I got out of the academy and I was in the fire chief's office as an inspector for inspecting fire safety things and buildings and that sort of thing, code inspection.

So that's what I started out as, the code inspector, and then I went to fire education. But there were some little snags where people were not comfortable with having a woman around.

And, you know, I think I did understand that, because, I mean, I did have family that questioned it as well.

Courtesy/Genois Brabson Genois (2nd from right) with her team.

Julia Meek: Interesting, mmhmm, men and women, questioned a woman in that position.

Genois Wilson Brabson: Yes.

Julia Meek: And also, in reality, profession by profession, almost, for the larger part, went from being almost all men or male dominated, to having women.

So again, you were one of a movement, and yet we're also talking about firefighters. Fighting is not for the weak of spirit or the shy or the backward, that way, too. What was the one thing that attracted you to that profession?

Genois Wilson Brabson: The thing that I really liked about it was the fact that the firefighters were so well liked in the community, and I felt good to be a part of that. And I admired them. They were my mentors.

Chief Tom Lorraine was the one that actually came to the dispatch center and talked to me and said that he would like me to think about going through the academy.

And he was the one that mentored me through the years while I was there.

Julia Meek: He was there for you, and both of you were there for our community.

Genois Wilson Brabson; Yes. Yeah, he was very supportive.

Julia Meek: So one critical milestone and connection that the author, Carol Butler, made for us was initiating Fort Wayne's International Women's Day celebration way back in 2008 when we didn't have one here.

Now let's talk about those two decades, and the emerging awareness that was happening throughout the community, and that includes equality and inclusion we were looking for and going on, and your parts in it.

Clydia, from your standpoint, and what Genois said, the progress she had made, how did you see things? How were you able to go ahead and carry on in those decades we're talking about.

Clydia Early: I would say that in those two decades, there's been a whole lot of change. And as a woman, [chuckles]especially for women, in my eyes. And I say that because the times have developed.

During those times. 20 years ago, we weren't in the cell phones like we are right now. We didn't have those computer pieces. We didn't have AI. We had Google, which is AI, but we weren't into it as we are now.

Right now, as women and where we are, we have the opportunity to share across the globe. We have the opportunity to connect with each other. We have the opportunity to talk with each other.

I have seen us change from just being in silos, not to say that those still aren't out there, but so many things have happened in those past two decades that I feel it has drawn women closer together, instead of pushing us farther apart.

And the things that are happening now when we talk about diversity, inclusion and those words, those things? Instead of, to me, pushing women apart, those things have brought women together.

Everything that's happening today is showing how strong women really are and how we've paved the way to move forward.

And I think that was the part of what's happening with what we're doing here with Genois. Genois helped pave the way during a time when it was traditional male-dominated jobs in public safety.

And here we are now with women that are fire chiefs, okay, paving the way.

Julia Meek: Amen to that. And Genois, what could you do from those vantage point, as the first woman, and the connections you needed to make, and the connections with everything that was near and dear to your own heart, how were you able to bring a smack into the community that you were serving?

Genois Wilson Brabson: Well, I think the fact that at that time, when I was first in the department, working with the firefighters, we had a very large presence of women that were working with the PTA.

And I think because of that, and my friend Edith, Kenneth Edith, and that group of people, they were so supportive of anything that would help children be safe, especially from dying from fires, house fires.

I mean, they were, they were my cheerleaders. And you their she-ro and benefiting kids in the whole community. And therefore...

Clydia Early: Yeahhh, It worked.

Courtesy/Genois Brabson Brabson in her element, on fire awareness patrol

Julia Meek: Yes, yes, amazingly so. And Clydia, now on to the documentary.

Clydia Early: Yes.

Julia Meek: Great idea. How was it born and fed and implemented?

Clydia Early: Okay, so from the very beginning we had the documentary in mind. In 2024, we had talked about it, but it wasn't really something that we knew or thought we could really make happen.

And during that time, we were starting to put together the celebration, but in the back of our heads, we were doing little things like this could turn into a documentary. What if we did a documentary?

And at the time, we talked to NIPSCO, okay, Dana Burke there, I never forget it. And we talked to Dana and Genois and another firefighter met, and we met with her, and NIPSCO was like, we're interested in helping you and supporting you to move this forward.

And we thought, okay, so we did a celebration and had pictures and all that stuff, but we weren't really thinking about, you know, how to move it forward.

And then the other firefighter that had already brought us together was like, now we're moving it forward. So, we started working on putting pieces together. The first thing we did was, we even went to PBS.

We talked to PBS about putting this documentary together. And they were very interested. Just some things happened and, you know now it's money and all that kind of stuff. But everything for a reason. After that, we were able to come together.

There were certain people, and people put their money in, and Genois has also contributed to make this happen. And so two years we worked on this, two years its taken us, and here we are back again in Women's History Month, and the documentary is ready to premiere.

Julia Meek: And as I understand, you've had little bits and pieces and teasers and just [Clydia chuckles] little teasers here and there, but you haven't even had the whole sneak preview, the whole thing yet. Regardless, what should we expect on drop day?

Clydia Early; I would say expect something incredible, a piece of history from Fort Wayne that hasn't been told. Interviews, people's lives, something that makes where we are a community.

And even in the snippets of it, we're excited, okay, hearing the bell, the fire department, the sirens, it just brings you in. And so we're excited and ready.

Julia Meek: Who are your creators? Who are the movie makers we need to thank?

Genois Wilson Brabson: K.Y.D.A. which stands for keep your dream alive. The director over there, the manager is Clarence White and his team, and they have come up with some amazing ways of making this a very beautiful love story.

That's what I feel that we're doing. I think we're showing how a career, a profession, can be hard work, along with the passion.

Courtesy/Genois Brabson Documenting the story

Julia Meek: And the big love. Yes, I see a community full of love.

Genois Wilson Brabson: Yes. Yes, yes, yes.

Julia Meek: And with that launch, the drop, the celebration, THE film right there on the very near horizon. who do we expect to be there on launch day?

Clydia Early: We expect a full community turnout. We expect everybody that knows Miss Genois.

I told her, everyone that she ever went to school with, every firefighter, every woman that has worked in public safety, every woman that has seen and paved the way.

Women and the community, we expect a full turnout. And tickets have been going. So we're excited and nervous, but ready.

Julia Meek: And we want a Cinema Center full.

Clydia Early: Yes, we do you need, we want the Cinema Center, which is also a local space that has history.

Here we are, Women's History Month in a space that is about history. What more could you ask for, right?

Julia Meek: Amen. So not being one to rest on your laurels, Genois, or really, or rest, at all for that matter, your second act, encore career, actually, you've had a couple of them, only you could do that.

Probation officer for the Allen County Superior Court, Family Relations, after which you turned to the medical profession and became a surgical prep specialist at Parkview.

What does this do for your own continuing ed in life? And how are you continuing to make a difference with what all you do?

Courtesy/Genois Brabson Genois in a rare moment of leisure

Genois Wilson Brabson: What I try to do all the time is when I wake up in the morning, I'm thinking, okay, what would be something that I should do today?

And I always think, you know, just try to do my best. It may not be something I know how to do, but I'm going to try it. If I think as a neighbor, I try to be a good neighbor.

And as someone who is a you know, when we patronize each other, you have a business, and I see that you have a business that's near me as in the neighborhood, I want to contribute to that.

And so I always look for that. I look for opportunity where I can do something to help boost someone, and that that's what I do.

Julia Meek: You do very, very well. Does it ever get old or feel hopeless or feel like too much?

Genois Wilson Brabson: No, I think it's just energizing. So, I...yeah, maybe I am addicted to that. Maybe, possibly. [all laugh]

Julia Meek: If there's such a thing as a good addiction, Genois, you would probably be able to teach us about that too. [chuckles]

If you ever have a fourth career, maybe that's what it'll be. [all laugh] Now, strictly through the BIPOCA filter, Clydia, can you see the effects of Genois and her legacy reflected in the local art and artists specifically that you are representing.

Clydia Early: For sure. because BIPOCA represents a BIPOC artist. And what I see is, even though Miss Genois may not think about it, when you pave the way, you give people the audacity or the opportunity to be able to speak.

And with the artists that I'm working at, what I see is that they're able to express themselves in ways that they maybe never were before, because historically, they weren't able to.

Because Genois paved the way in the way that she did, It's not just for male-dominated jobs or it's not just for, you know, the public service area. It's across the board.

When you pave the way, you pave the way for everybody. Yes, in art, community, public safety, whatever it is, because you're an inspiration and people see you.

It's just like what I do right now with BIPOCA. Seeing Miss Genois helps me to do what I do and pave the way for me.

Courtesy/Genois Brabson Genois with Chief Condra Ridley and distinguished guest

Julia Meek: You are proof.

Clydia Early: Yes, I am. I'm proof.

Julia Meek: Now this has been a very hard year for equity and inclusion and equality and much that we should hold sacred.

How has this impacted your causes and the populations that you serve, have served, believe in Genois?

Genois Wilson Brabson: Well, I think it can be very discouraging when you see or hear someone says, oh, that's not true, or that's not history, or nah, that didn't happen.

So we have to find different ways to encourage ourselves. We better have something that we look to, not just looking at what is said in the news, or just, you know, maybe what our mind is saying. Sometimes it can trick you.

So, you know, you got to have something that you reach for. And that's what I try to do. I try to read things that are very inspirational. I avoid anything that I think is going to be incriminating, and that helps.

Julia Meek: You think we got a chance. Do you think we're going to make it?

Genois Wilson Brabson: I think we'll make it. [laughs] We have to.

Julia Meek: So, what's your advice to everyone everywhere, going forward, and especially right here, right now, in this community we love?

Genois Wilson Brabson: My opinion is be a community that cares about each other. Find things that you can do to be a help, not a hindrance.

Don't worry that they don't agree with you or that they're different. Just leave all of that you know. Just shrug it. Shrug it off. Stand up.

Have the courage to be a better person, and it…because it does. It takes courage to do a lot of things that we need to do. It takes courage to be a parent and a good parent.

So, it's going to take courage to be good friends and good fellow citizens to each other. But it's worth it. It's worth it.

Julia Meek: And okay, Genois, your life reads like the legend you are, and we all thank you for it.

So last question to both of you, what is the most important Genois moment that will be forever in each of your hearts, and how did it forever change you? And I'll start with you, Clydia.

Clydia Early: Hmmm, well, my Genois moment is when I think Miss Genois and I were talking, was when I met her and she and I were talking, and I was like, okay, who is this Miss Genois woman, this firefighter that's supposed to be, you know, bigger than life and wonderful?

And when I met her and we were talking, and, you know, she sat down and talked to me just by myself, and she said, You are so important. You are so wonderful. She made me cry. And after then I was hooked! [all laugh]

Julia Meek: Speaking of addiction, that is, that's a great one.

Clydia Early: Yes, that's a beautiful addiction. I told her, I'm sticking with her until she tells me she doesn't need me anymore.

Julia Meek: Not likely.

Genois Wilson Brabson: Yes. (chuckles)

Clydia Early: So that's real.

Julia Meek: And you, Genois?

Genois Wilson Brabson: So, I had many of those. However, the one that had impacted me the most is going to be a part of this documentary, and her name is Sophia.

Sophia was my Genois moment. I... [sighs] elementary school-aged child came up to me and she said, I am going to be you.

I still don't know what to say about that, but I tell you what it did to me. It made me say I will never do anything to make her ashamed of that.

I am so moved by that I can't think of anything that has impacted me as much as that.

Julia Meek: Genois Brabson is a retired District Chief for the Fort Wayne Fire Department, and Clydia Early, owner of BIPOCA Gallery and a social activist.

Thank you both for sharing the story of your stories with us. Continue to make history in this Women's History Month. Many blessings.

Clydia Early: Thank you, Julia,

Genois Wilson Brabson: It's a pleasure. Thank you.