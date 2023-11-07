WBOI Presents: New Tech's "Rock The Vote" 2023

Wayne High School’s New Tech Academy has conducted the “Rock The Vote” project for many years, and in many forms.

The purpose of the project is to assist students in becoming more engaged civically by helping them identify where they land on the political spectrum, the issues they care about, and the methods and strategies they have at their disposal to find solutions.

89.1 WBOI has participated in “Rock The Vote” in an instruction capacity since 2017.

The first segment will focus on the history and scope of the project with its instructor, Robert Haddad. The second segment centers on student discussions with candidates. And the program concludes with reflections from students on their experiences.

Production support for this episode was provided by WBOI production assistant Brittany Smith, and WBOI fall production intern Raekwon Rogers.