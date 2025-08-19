© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Congress is taking back funding for public media. You can help Save WBOI. Donate Now >>

City of Fort Wayne to open up opioid settlement fund for individuals to apply for assistance

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published August 19, 2025 at 5:36 PM EDT
States and municipalities, such as Fort Wayne, have received money from the National Opioid Settlement and are now looking to distribute the funds.
rawpixel.com
/
rawpixel.com
States and municipalities, such as Fort Wayne, have received money from the National Opioid Settlement and are now looking to distribute the funds.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announced the first window to apply for funding to help individuals and families overcome opioid and substance addiction.

The money in the fund comes from the city’s opioid settlement payments. The fund is scheduled to run through 2038.

The window to request money opens on September 2 and will close a month later, at midnight on October 2.

In November 2022, city council created a mechanism to handle the roughly $5.7 million in opioid settlement money that was returned to Fort Wayne.

Earlier this year, Mayor Tucker created the National Opioid Settlement Committee in partnership with the Fort Wayne City Council. That committee will make a recommendation to the mayor by the end of October as to how those funds should be used.

The state received about $507 million from the settlement between opioid manufacturers and the federal government.

Members of the National Opioid Settlement Committee include:

  • Ewelina Connolly (Council Appointee)
  • Theresa Juillerat (Mayoral Appointment)
  • Rebecca Karcher (Mayoral Appointment)
  • Michelle Rowland (Mayoral Appointment)
  • Andrew Teel (Mayoral Appointment)
  • Pat Turner (Council Appointee)
  • Jayme Yates (Council Appointee)

A sample application can be found here.

Government
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green