City of Fort Wayne to open up opioid settlement fund for individuals to apply for assistance

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announced the first window to apply for funding to help individuals and families overcome opioid and substance addiction.

The money in the fund comes from the city’s opioid settlement payments. The fund is scheduled to run through 2038.

The window to request money opens on September 2 and will close a month later, at midnight on October 2.

In November 2022, city council created a mechanism to handle the roughly $5.7 million in opioid settlement money that was returned to Fort Wayne.

Earlier this year, Mayor Tucker created the National Opioid Settlement Committee in partnership with the Fort Wayne City Council. That committee will make a recommendation to the mayor by the end of October as to how those funds should be used.

The state received about $507 million from the settlement between opioid manufacturers and the federal government.

Members of the National Opioid Settlement Committee include:



Ewelina Connolly (Council Appointee)

Theresa Juillerat (Mayoral Appointment)

Rebecca Karcher (Mayoral Appointment)

Michelle Rowland (Mayoral Appointment)

Andrew Teel (Mayoral Appointment)

Pat Turner (Council Appointee)

Jayme Yates (Council Appointee)

A sample application can be found here.