Work-based learning changes pass House Education Committee

The House Education Committee moved forward a bill Wednesday that would make changes to some sections of a sweeping work-based learning bill signed into law last year. But some education committee members say the latest bill adds too much and doesn’t address problems with last year’s law.

That law created career scholarship accounts for students to work for local businesses.

This year’s proposal would allow students to use CSA money to get their driver's license. However, students would not be able to purchase or rent a vehicle with the money.

The new bill would also allow students to use money from the Twenty-First Century Scholars program and some other grants to pay for a postsecondary course, apprenticeship, or certificate from a CSA provider.

Rep. Chuck Goodrich (R-Noblesville), the bill’s author, said the bill fixes problems from last year’s law.

“Really, the heart of the bill is the discussion on what were some barriers from last year’s bill to this year’s bill, and then, what happens to students after they get their credentialing,” he said.

Rep. Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) said there are still too many unanswered questions about how the changes will work and limits on available funding.

“So we’re going to enter into the program without any guidance from the Indiana General Assembly as to how much money can be spent in a year or in any time period for this postsecondary education in the form of career training?” he said.

The vote to move the bill forward was split along party lines with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.

