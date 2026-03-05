© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Allen County Public Library expands memory kit options

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published March 5, 2026 at 4:36 PM EST
The ACPL beach-themed memory kit contains information for the caregiver, several books, photos with prompts on the back, colorful infographics, an empty sunscreen bottle, a puzzle, a plastic shovel, sunglasses and a few seashells.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
File Photo: The ACPL beach-themed memory kit contains information for the caregiver, several books, photos with prompts on the back, colorful infographics, an empty sunscreen bottle, a puzzle, a plastic shovel, sunglasses and a few seashells.

The Allen County Public Library is rolling out five new memory kits to support those dealing with memory loss.

This can include those suffering from Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other cognitive challenges and can help caregivers to engage in meaningful activities.

The library introduced the themed memory kits in 2022. They are carefully curated collections to help spark familiar memories, encourage conversation, and create positive shared experiences.

Each kit includes a guide and suggested activities and can be checked out for three-week periods of time. They can be renewed as well as long as there is no hold on the item.

Kelsey Kreger is the library’s At Home Outreach Specialist. She says in a release that when picking the new themes, the goal was to expand on topics not already included in the library’s current catalog of memory kits.

The new themes include dogs, babies, Route 66, the 1960s and handyman projects.

The kits became available on March 1.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green
