Civics proficiency, internet safety curricula bill gets seal of approval from House

House lawmakers advanced a broad education bill Tuesday that creates a civics proficiency design and internet safety curricula. The House also voted to remove a provision that would have changed how the state audits charter schools.

Senate Bill 211 requires the Indiana Department of Education to create a new civics proficiency designation. The designation would be awarded by schools for student transcripts. Lawmakers said it will help students understand constitutional government, civil society and the democratic process.

It was added because of new high school diploma requirements developed by the IDOE.

The bill also requires IDOE to approve internet safety curricula that warn students about the dangers of harmful online challenges and cyberbullying.

However, language in the measure that would have changed how the state audits charter schools was removed this week after some lawmakers expressed concern about how it would affect transparency.

The provision would have allowed charter schools to be audited at the corporation level instead of by individual schools.

The amended bill now heads back to the Senate, which can either send the current version on to the governor or take it to a conference committee for further work.

