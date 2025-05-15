ACPL opens latest Storyscape for early learning at Little Turtle

The Allen County Public Library cut the ribbon on its latest storyscape installment at the Little Turtle branch Wednesday.

Ella Abbott / WBOI News The Storyscape includes mobility and cognitive toys, such as a marketplace, kitchen and plants.

The Little Turtle branch of the ACPL invited toddlers and their families to come to the library for the debut of the newest storyscape addition, where children are able to play and learn at the same time.

ACPL Director of Communications Aja Michael-Keller said the spaces encourage early literacy by giving children a place to play and read, which helps establish a love of learning.

“Children learn through play, that is their learning, and when we have spaces that are built for them, that is where that magic and that love of literacy, learning, books really starts," Michael-Keller said.

In 2022, the ACPL rebranded their Early Learning Center as the Storyscape. The library’s strategic plan now includes moving Storyscapes into each branch of the system.

Little Turtle is the third Storyscape to open and Grabill will be next.