Citilink works with local businesses to assess community transit needs

A collaboration between Citilink and Fort Wayne Metals invites local business leaders to think about how better public transit can serve them and their employees.

Business leaders from around the community came together on Wednesday to discuss how to increase public transit usage, as well as what they can do to encourage expansion of the existing services.

Citilink marketing and development director Cassey Claypool said most people don’t realize how much of a need there is for more public transit in the community.

“And so we kind of are in this conundrum now where we’re facing service cuts, while also trying to see how can we show up for employers in south Fort Wayne through expansion,” Claypool said.

She said the collaboration with Fort Wayne Metals came about when the company realized they were often losing employees due to a lack of transit in the area.

This was the second workshop, with another planned for early June. Claypool says the goal is to gather public interest to tap into new federal funds and find local matches to gain new transit, while also maintaining existing services.