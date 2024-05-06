Free election support hotline available to Indiana voters at 866-OUR-VOTE

Indiana voters who have questions about casting a ballot or encounter issues at the polls can call or text a free hotline to get answers and support — 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

It’s the election resource run by voter advocacy group Common Cause Indiana. Executive director Julia Vaughn said volunteers are trained in Indiana election laws and procedures and can help people navigate the voting process.

“A lot of times we get just basic questions: what are the ID requirements?” Vaughn said. “What if my ID is expired — can I still use it?”

The answer to that second question: yes, as long as it expired after the date of the last general election, which was Nov. 8, 2022.

Vaughn said Common Cause can also help intervene when people encounter issues at their polling place. An example she cited is campaign volunteers who get, in Vaughn’s words, “overly aggressive.”

“You get volunteers who are out in front of the polling place — legally protected activity, you know — but a lot of voters sometimes think people can go too far,” Vaughn said.

The free hotline is available in multiple languages, including Spanish, Arabic, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Korean, Bengali, Urdu, Hindi and Tagalog.

