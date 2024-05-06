© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Indiana's primary election is Tuesday, May 7. You can keep up-to-date on the results of the area's biggest races as results come in at our 2024 Elections page.

Free election support hotline available to Indiana voters at 866-OUR-VOTE

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 6, 2024 at 12:33 PM EDT
A screenshot of a Zoom call with Julia Vaughn, a White woman with blonde hair, wearing glasses and a light blue top. Behind Vaughn are signs and posters with voter advocacy slogans on them.
Screenshot of Zoom call
Common Cause Indiana Executive Director Julia Vaughn said her organization's election hotline can help people navigate the voting process.

Indiana voters who have questions about casting a ballot or encounter issues at the polls can call or text a free hotline to get answers and support — 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

It’s the election resource run by voter advocacy group Common Cause Indiana. Executive director Julia Vaughn said volunteers are trained in Indiana election laws and procedures and can help people navigate the voting process.

“A lot of times we get just basic questions: what are the ID requirements?” Vaughn said. “What if my ID is expired — can I still use it?”

The answer to that second question: yes, as long as it expired after the date of the last general election, which was Nov. 8, 2022.

READ MORE: Indiana’s 2024 primary is May 7. What do I need on Election Day?

READ MORE: Indiana's 2024 primary is May 7. What do I need on Election Day?

Vaughn said Common Cause can also help intervene when people encounter issues at their polling place. An example she cited is campaign volunteers who get, in Vaughn’s words, “overly aggressive.”

“You get volunteers who are out in front of the polling place — legally protected activity, you know — but a lot of voters sometimes think people can go too far,” Vaughn said.

The free hotline is available in multiple languages, including Spanish, Arabic, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Korean, Bengali, Urdu, Hindi and Tagalog.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
