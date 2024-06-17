IU Indy to build $110 million athletic center

A new Indiana University Athletic Center is coming to downtown Indianapolis.

The IU Indianapolis facility will cost about $110 million; the Board of Trustees approved it June 14. The state appropriated about $89 million, and IU Indianapolis provided $21 million.

IU reported that the center will seat 4,500 spectators with a multipurpose gymnasium and community gathering spaces. The center will include a basketball and volleyball court, training facilities, IU Athletics offices. The Athletics Center will sit south of the Herron School of Art + Design.

A “significant portion of the seating” will be retractable for college and high school sports, IU said.

“The board’s action is a major step in making a transformative project possible,” said President Pamela Whitten. “Thanks to strong financial support from state partners, this facility will contribute to the continued growth of IU Indianapolis as a nexus of activity for the city and the surrounding region. It will serve as a home for Jaguar sports, university activities, and events for organizations from Indiana and beyond.”

Next, the Commission for Higher Education and Indiana State Budget Committee will consider the project. After the IUPUI split — officially taking place July 1 — IU Indianapolis will take control of the Jaguars. In addition to the new center, campus teams will compete at the IU Natatorium, National Institute of Fitness and Sport, Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium and IU Indianapolis Softball Complex.

"The athletics center represents yet another way IU Indianapolis is connecting with the community," said Latha Ramchand, chancellor of IU Indianapolis. "Combined with Indiana University's proud tradition of excellence in athletics, this facility will open up a multitude of future opportunities for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to engage with our campus."

