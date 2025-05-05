© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Stand for independent news. Protect public voices. Save Your WBOI. Here’s how.

Columbia City celebrates downtown history with guided tours

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published May 5, 2025 at 6:59 PM EDT
Volunteers for Columbia City Connect led guided tours around the square in downtown, highlighting the unique architecture and stories of people who helped shape the city.
1 of 4  — Columbia City-3.jpg
Volunteers for Columbia City Connect led guided tours around the square in downtown, highlighting the unique architecture and stories of people who helped shape the city.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Volunteers for Columbia City Connect led guided tours around the square in downtown, highlighting the unique architecture and stories of people who helped shape the city.
2 of 4  — Columbia City-2.jpg
Volunteers for Columbia City Connect led guided tours around the square in downtown, highlighting the unique architecture and stories of people who helped shape the city.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Volunteers for Columbia City Connect led guided tours around the square in downtown, highlighting the unique architecture and stories of people who helped shape the city.
3 of 4  — Columbia City-1.jpg
Volunteers for Columbia City Connect led guided tours around the square in downtown, highlighting the unique architecture and stories of people who helped shape the city.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Volunteers for Columbia City Connect led guided tours around the square in downtown, highlighting the unique architecture and stories of people who helped shape the city.
4 of 4  — Columbia City-4.jpg
Volunteers for Columbia City Connect led guided tours around the square in downtown, highlighting the unique architecture and stories of people who helped shape the city.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News

Columbia City kicked off Historic Preservation Month by inviting residents to take a walking tour of downtown. The tours introduced the city’s ongoing Windows into History project, which includes posters in windows around downtown that feature prominent figures or moments from the city's history and connect to an audio walking tour.
Tags
Arts & Culture Columbia CityHistoric Preservation
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott