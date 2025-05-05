Columbia City celebrates downtown history with guided tours
1 of 4 — Columbia City-3.jpg
Volunteers for Columbia City Connect led guided tours around the square in downtown, highlighting the unique architecture and stories of people who helped shape the city.
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
2 of 4 — Columbia City-2.jpg
3 of 4 — Columbia City-1.jpg
4 of 4 — Columbia City-4.jpg
Columbia City kicked off Historic Preservation Month by inviting residents to take a walking tour of downtown. The tours introduced the city’s ongoing Windows into History project, which includes posters in windows around downtown that feature prominent figures or moments from the city's history and connect to an audio walking tour.