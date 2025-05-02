The Club Room's 'Nashville Thursdays' raise $5,000 for Imagination Library

The Clubroom at the Clyde raised more than $5,000 for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library during its ‘Nashville Thursdays’ throughout April.

The collaboration between the Clyde and the Allen County Public Library came about after funding for the Imagination Library was removed from the Indiana state budget.

ACPL Executive Director Susan Baier says the funds raised will have a significant impact, covering nearly 200 kids for an entire year.

“We are absolutely blown away by the generosity of the community. It was such a creative collaboration, it was so much fun. I’m just so grateful.”

Ella Abbott / WBOI News At a protest in downtown Fort Wayne on Thursday, one attendee holds a sign calling for 'more Dolly, less Elon' amid massive cuts to various public programs under the Department of Government Efficiency initiatives.

The Imagination Library aims to increase literacy rates by sending free books to homes with young children from birth to age five. Allen County currently has 6,600 signed up, at a cost of $31 per child a year.

Earlier this year, Gov. Mike Braun removed funding for the program from his proposed budget. Organizations had received a 50% match from the state for their program costs.

Following an outcry, he announced his wife would be in charge of finding funding for the program.

After the budget passed the legislature without money for the library, Maureen Braun announced a fundraising initiative earlier this week in collaboration with the Indiana State Library Foundation.

Baier says she applauds Maureen Braun’s support and is glad Indiana’s first lady sees the benefit and importance of the program.