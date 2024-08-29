Government panel explores eliminating dozens of committees, boards and commissions

A group of Indiana lawmakers is investigating whether to eliminate more than five dozen committees, boards and commissions that the state helps fund and staff.

Interim Study Committee on Government Chair Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) said his committee is making sure state resources are properly allocated. He said the panel will assess whether each of at least 66 boards and commissions is meeting regularly and whether they need to be staffed.

“But if they’re not performing their function or if they’ve reached obsolescence, that we address that, as well,” Miller said.

The answers can be easy. Some of the panels lawmakers reviewed haven’t met in two years, have had their duties absorbed by other boards, or even had the state laws that created them repealed.

But others likely won’t be eliminated. Indiana is part of the Interstate Rail Passenger Advisory Council. Rep. Mike Aylesworth (R-Hebron), who serves on that council, said it just recently submitted a federal grant proposal to study high speed rail between Indianapolis and Chicago.

“It does play a valuable role in coordinating among the states,” Aylesworth said.

Legislative Services Agency staff researched the various panels and submitted details to lawmakers on the study committee. For instance, an LSA staffer handed out information on the Oral History Project Advisory Committee to, among others, study committee Vice Chair Jim Buck (R-Kokomo).

“I just found out I’m chair of that,” Buck said, prompting laughter from his fellow lawmakers.

“How much money has that commission been getting the last few years?” said Rep. Justin Moed (D-Indianapolis).

“Hope it’s not a lot,” Buck replied.

The study committee will make recommendations to the full legislature in the coming weeks.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.