Los Electro Brings Fusion Of Latin Rock And Psychedelic Cumbia To The Landing

Los Electro is made up of three passionate musicians who bring a mix of Latin rock and psychedelic cumbias to their sound.

The band will perform at WBOI's Live and Local at The Landing summer concert series Friday, July 25 at seven.

WBOI's Brianna Barrow sat down with Daniel Vaides, David Vaides, and Jesse Gutierrez to discuss the origin story of Los Electro, how each member brings their own influences to create a unique sound, and the role local music plays in bringing people together. You'll also hear their new song "Dentro De Ti."