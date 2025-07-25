© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Los Electro Brings Fusion Of Latin Rock And Psychedelic Cumbia To The Landing

89.1 WBOI | By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 25, 2025 at 7:52 AM EDT
Los Electro

Los Electro is made up of three passionate musicians who bring a mix of Latin rock and psychedelic cumbias to their sound.

The band will perform at WBOI's Live and Local at The Landing summer concert series Friday, July 25 at seven.

WBOI's Brianna Barrow sat down with Daniel Vaides, David Vaides, and Jesse Gutierrez to discuss the origin story of Los Electro, how each member brings their own influences to create a unique sound, and the role local music plays in bringing people together. You'll also hear their new song "Dentro De Ti."

Arts & Culture Live and Local at the Landing
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
