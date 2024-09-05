U.S. education secretary highlights Ivy Tech as national model for post-secondary education

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Ivy Tech Valparaiso Wednesday as part of a back-to-school bus tour. Cardona toured the campus and spoke to manufacturing and nursing students to learn more about the programs.

Ivy Tech student Ryan Raleigh demonstrated how he operates robots in the college’s manufacturing training lab. He told Cardona he wants to own his own robotics business after finishing school.

In the nursing simulation lab, Cardona donned a virtual reality headset and watched as students delivered a virtual baby from a realistic, breathing mannequin.

He said Ivy Tech is an example for the rest of the country.

“We need schools like this,” he said. “This has to be the norm, not the exception. Yet, the reality is, not only are you the exception; in many cases you’re the exemplar.”

Cardona emphasized the need for low-cost options that prepare students for in-demand careers. He said Ivy Tech’s dual-credit programs, community partnerships and job placements are all geared to help students reach their goals.

After touring the campus, Cardona participated in a roundtable discussion with students, Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-Highland). Cardona asked the students how Ivy Tech is preparing them for their careers.

Dexter Kehle, a junior at Chesterton High School, is interested in renewable energy and industrial electricity. He takes dual credit courses at Ivy Tech and plans to apply to Northern Indiana Public Service Company after he graduates. Ivy Tech partners with NIPSCO, so Kehle is guaranteed an interview.

Nursing student Madeleine DeVries said she can pursue her career goals without going into more student loan debt. She has a nurse fellowship with St. Catherine Hospital and plans to finish her bachelor’s degree at Valparaiso University, another Ivy Tech partner.

DeVries said every professor and staff member knows how to guide students toward their goals.

Aaron O’Reilly, another nursing student, agreed. He went to a traditional four-year college initially but enrolled in Ivy Tech after he decided to make a career change.

“They’re here for your success always,” he said. “You never feel left behind in a course or program because they’re your champions.”

Cardona said community colleges are crucial to helping students of all ages and backgrounds find success in the current job market. He said two-year colleges will play an important role in filling gaps within the labor market.

“When we talk about supporting two-year colleges and we lift up two-year colleges, it’s because we believe this country’s growth is dependent on you,” he said.

