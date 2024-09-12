Democrat Jennifer McCormick pitches legalized cannabis, starting with medical use

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick wants Indiana to gradually legalize adult cannabis use, saying Hoosiers have told her they’re ready for the state to make that move.

McCormick’s plan, unveiled Thursday, starts with legalizing medical use.

“We’re going to learn from those states around us who have done it well and learn from those states who wish they could take some things back and have a redo,” McCormick said.

McCormick said she would create a commission to develop the framework for a “well-regulated” cannabis industry.

“Making sure we have the right partners, again, who have the expertise, who understand the impact, who have already done an amazing amount of research in this area,” McCormick said.

McCormick said she has no set timeline for how the state would move from legal medical use to legal recreational use.

“It is really dependent upon how this rolls out and what successes we see and what barriers we come across — because we know there will be both,” McCormick said.

The Tax Foundation estimated cannabis legalization could generate $172 million in revenue for the state.

McCormick said that’s not a lot compared to the state’s overall budget. But she said it can make a difference in targeted ways, particularly at the local level.

“We have heard from many towns and cities and schools and libraries and law enforcement that they are in need of dollars,” McCormick said. “We also could use some of those dollars in that mental health space and also combating illegal use of substance abuse.”

While lawmakers in both parties have authored cannabis legalization bills in recent years, Republican legislative leaders have been staunchly opposed.

McCormick said different leadership in the governor’s office and pressure from the public could change that.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike Braun has said he believes legal cannabis is inevitable and wants to rely heavily on law enforcement in charting a path forward.

