After six years in power, Mexico's president is about to leave office

Today is the final full day in office for Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. After six years in power, AMLO, as he is known, leaves with an approval rating that other world leaders might envy. Emily Green reports from Mexico City.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

EMILY GREEN, BYLINE: It's rare an outgoing president gets to have his own festival - one named after him, no less. But at the revolutionary monument in Mexico City, supporters flock to AMLO fest to buy souvenirs depicting the president on T-shirts, stickers and even blankets. There was music, chanting and lucha libre fights.

JUANA MARIA QUINTANILLA: (Speaking Spanish).

GREEN: "I'm here to give my thanks to the best president we've ever had," says Juana Maria Quintanilla, carrying a stuffed AMLO doll in her hands. Like many Mexicans, Quintanilla is grateful to Lopez Obrador for implementing universal pensions for older Mexicans like herself. Lopez Obrador has been a transformative figure in Mexican politics, single-handedly creating a dominant political party that's shaped in his image. Since taking office in 2018, he doubled the minimum wage and started cash transfer programs for single mothers, students and others. And he endeared himself to many Mexicans by cutting his own salary and traveling coach on commercial planes.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SILVIA VEGA: (Speaking Spanish).

GREEN: Silvia Vega says she could finish college because of the president and his academic scholarships.

VEGA: (Speaking Spanish).

GREEN: "He's reminded us of the love for Mexico, for our homeland," she says. Still, Lopez Obrador has struggled to get a grip on cartel violence, and critics accuse him of being a threat to democracy. He slashed the budgets of independent and regulatory agencies, including the country's elections institute. His last act in office was to push through a constitutional reform that will remove all of Mexico's 7,000 judges from office. Now judges will be elected instead of appointed. But here at this AMLO fest, few people saw that as a problem, including Pedro Lopez.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

PEDRO LOPEZ: (Speaking Spanish).

GREEN: "Most of the judges are corrupt," he says. As the afternoon wore on, not even the rain could keep people away. They chanted the president's name with adoration.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting) Ole, ole, ole, Andres Manuel.

GREEN: On Tuesday, he will be replaced by his protege, Claudia Sheinbaum.

