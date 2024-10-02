Indiana gubernatorial candidates meet in debates this week, with libertarian partially excluded

Indiana voters will get the chance to view two gubernatorial debates this week, Wednesday and Thursday evening.

Both of this week’s debates are on commercial television stations. The first, hosted by Fox59-CBS4 in Indianapolis, will only feature Republican Mike Braun and Democrat Jennifer McCormick. Nexstar, which owns the stations, uses a polling requirement for candidates to participate in debates, one it said Libertarian Donald Rainwater has not met.

Rainwater will be on stage alongside Braun and McCormick in the second debate, hosted by Indianapolis station WISH-TV. Both debates will be broadcast around the state on station affiliates.

The three candidates will meet for a third debate later this month, Oct. 24, hosted by the nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission.

Members of the public can submit questions for that debate on the commission’s website, IndianaDebateCommission.com .

