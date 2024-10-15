Children with autism often targeted by bullying, behavioral health professional says

October is National Bullying Prevention Month and organizations across the country are raising awareness of school bullying. A behavioral health professional says children with autism are especially susceptible to negative effects from bullying.

Breanne Hartley is chief clinical officer at UNIFI Autism Care in Indianapolis. She said about 1 in 36 children receive an autism diagnosis — and many are bullied for their symptoms.

Those symptoms often include challenges with communication and social interactions, and repetitive or restrictive behaviors. Other kids might not understand those behaviors.

"[That's largely] why individuals on the autism spectrum are targeted so significantly," Hartley said

Hartley said some children who are more significantly affected by their symptoms may not even realize they’re being bullied. But she said that can still harm children with autism.

There are ways schools and parents can help. Hartley said schools could implement a buddy system during certain school events where children on the autism spectrum are paired with peers who don’t have autism. That peer would be supportive of the student on the spectrum and help them join activities with other students.

Hartley said the most important thing parents can do is continue to advocate for their child. She encouraged parents to escalate concerns to the school board or superintendent, or even consider changing schools, if school officials do not take bullying seriously.

