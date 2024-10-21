© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Indiana's deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot is Thursday, Oct. 24

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 21, 2024 at 2:33 PM EDT
An absentee mail ballot.
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
Indiana's deadline to apply for an absentee, mail-in ballot for the 2024 general election is Thursday, Oct. 24. If you apply in person, the deadline is 5 p.m. local time. If you apply online, the deadline is 11:59 p.m.

Thursday is the last day Hoosiers who want to vote by mail this election can apply for a mail-in ballot.

Anyone age 65 or older can vote by mail in Indiana. You’re eligible if you’re not able to vote in person all 12 hours the polls are open on Election Day or if you’re prevented from voting due to transportation issues. People with disabilities, members of the military, public safety officers and serious sex offenders can also get mail-in ballots.

You can apply in person at your local election administrator’s office by 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, Oct. 24. But you have until midnight if you apply online at IndianaVoters.com.

READ MORE: These are the most common mistakes election boards see on mail-in ballot applications, at the polls

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

When applying, you’ll need to provide a driver’s license or state ID number, the last four digits of your Social Security number or a unique voter ID number tied to your registration record.

Once you receive your mail-in ballot, you have until 6 p.m. on Election Day to return it. U.S. Postal Service officials recommend putting it in the mail a week before Election Day to ensure it arrives on time.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
