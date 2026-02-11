Tucker's State of the City address focuses on neighborhoods, community

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker gave her annual State of the City address today/Wednesday. Tucker highlighted community-oriented projects above all in 2025.

“Investing in ourselves is going to be our driving force and guiding principal in 2026," Tucker began her speech making it clear where her priorities for the city lie.

“For me, everything begins with people," she said.

Tucker highlighted community development and projects focusing on getting resources in people’s hands, such as her mental health council, efforts to address homelessness and the programs being supported by the Opioid Settlement funds.

“Reaching those who may not have things come as easily for them or who may need a gentle nudge to get on track will serve our city well now and in the future," Tucker said.

She also highlighted successes in moving neighborhoods forward in 2025 and looked ahead to projects continuing in 2026. Tucker said this year the city is expected to complete the Waynedale 2040 plan, launch a safe neighborhoods initiative and begin a master planning process for the Pontiac Street area.

She also took a moment to acknowledge the city’s first ever Heart of the City award. Tucker said last year she asked city employees to nominate a resident who demonstrated active, positive community engagement and made a significant difference.

The recipient of the award was Kody Tinnel, co-founder of the Tree Canopy Growth Fund, which helps private property owners plant trees on their property to increase Fort Wayne’s urban canopy.

Tinnel was also part of the development and implementation of the Packard 2030 plan and coordinated neighborhood improvement projects in the historic Foster Park area.

Tinnel said it’s a huge honor to be the first recipient of the award.

“I’ve spent a lot of years doing community work in Fort Wayne, neighborhood-level and non-profits," he said. "I certainly don’t do it for the awards or the recognition, but when people notice and appreciate it, it’s just a great feeling.”

Tucker announced plans to invest $4 million in upgrades to parks, such as Hanna Homestead Park, Reservoir Park and Headwaters Park.

She also announced plans to bring a grocery store downtown, a project she called long-awaited. The grocery store will be located next to the Pearl Street Arts Center and is being funded by Surak Enterprises.

Tucker said it is expected to open in Q1 2027.

“They have been working to make sure that they are able to provide fresh meats, fresh vegetables, everything that you would see in a standard grocery store to bring it downtown Fort Wayne," she said.

The mayor also brought up the possibility of a casino in the city, a potential project that has drawn a lot of backlash.

“I’ve said if there’s going to be gaming, we need to be the community that captures the revenues," Tucker said.

Ultimately, the decision on any casino’s location will be determined by the Indiana General Assembly.

Tucker also acknowledged changes to the city’s fiscal approach as a fall out of 2025's Senate Enrolled Act 1.

“We’re in uncharted waters with changes implemented by the state as we anticipate receiving less revenue in the years ahead, but we’re not sitting idly by," she said.

In 2025, she created a Senate Bill 1 fiscal taskforce that is working to develop strategies to address fiscal matters in the coming years.

Other highlights from the speech included Tucker praising Fort Wayne’s law enforcement for their work to improve public safety. According to the mayor, overall crime is down 13.5% and the homicide clearance rate is at 97%.

“In case you haven’t noticed, we’re getting noticed and that’s a good thing as awards continue to roll in," Tucker said.

In 2025, Fort Wayne was named the 10th best run city in the country and the fourth most affordable city.

“Fort Wayne, it’s time to invest in ourselves our future depends on it," Tucker said. "The state of the city of Fort Wayne is strong and our best days are ahead of us.”

