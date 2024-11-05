Republican Jim Banks wins race to become Indiana's newest U.S. senator

Republican Jim Banks will be Indiana’s newest U.S. senator, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Banks defeated Democrat Valerie McCray and Libertarian Andrew Horning.

Banks said he will be a conservative fighter for Indiana in the U.S. Senate.

The four-term congressman said he felt confident heading into Election Day. And as he spoke to supporters in Fort Wayne Tuesday evening, he reflected on his background.

Banks said he’d gone for a walk through the trailer park where he lived when he was born and saw a mother with two sons.

“She wants her two boys to have a shot at the American dream and that’s what tonight is all about,” Banks said. “This election is about fighting for this country. America is always worth fighting for.”

McCray told supporters the fight for issues such as women’s rights and Social Security was just beginning.

“And now we have an infrastructure of people we can fight with for a long time to come,” McCray said.

Banks is a former member of the Indiana Senate. He has been a rising star in the Republican Party for years, including serving as chair of the influential Republican Study Committee in Congress.

Banks is a former U.S. Navy Reserve officer and served in Afghanistan during his tenure in the state Senate.

The Republican has been one of Indiana’s staunchest supporters of Donald Trump and has aligned himself on many positions shared by Trump. That includes building a wall on the southern U.S. border, deporting tens of millions of immigrants who lack documentation, and baselessly casting doubt on the 2020 presidential election results.

Many believed Banks had the open U.S. Senate seat locked up more than a year ago, when former Gov. Mitch Daniels opted not to seek the nomination. Banks ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

This story has been updated.

