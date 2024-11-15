Allen County Toys for Tots unable to operate this year

Toys for Tots will not be operating in Allen County this year, according to a post on the organization’s Fort Wayne facebook page on Thursday.

The post specified “unforeseen circumstances” keeping them from operating this season, but a spokesperson told 21Alive there was no “individual or organization that stepped up and volunteered to run the campaign” this year and Allen County is listed as “not covered” on their website.

Toys for Tots collects new, unwrapped toys to distribute to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas and has been run by the U.S. Marine Corps since 1991.

Toys for Tots in Fort Wayne is already looking for someone to run the campaign for the 2025 season.

For those looking to buy toys for children in need this season, the Salvation Army of Allen County, which is not associated with Toys for Tots, is continuing its Angel Tree program. You can select a child to buy for online or from one of their in-person locations; The Salvation Army office on North Clinton Street, all Allen County Walmarts, and Sweetwater.

The Allen County Christmas Bureau also offers the opportunity to “adopt” a family facing financial hardship during the holiday season, providing them with gifts and other holiday essentials. To get involved, email Kathleen Alter at kathleenalter@gmail.com.