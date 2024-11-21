© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Gov.-elect Braun announces reorganization of governor's cabinet

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 21, 2024 at 3:09 PM EST
Mike Braun speaks into a microphone on a stage. Braun is a White man, balding, with dark graying hair. He is wearing glasses, a gray suit jacket and blue shirt.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov.-elect Mike Braun said his reorganization of the governor's cabinet is aimed at making state government more efficient and accountable.

Gov.-elect Mike Braun announced Thursday he will reorganize the state’s executive branch as he takes office.

Braun said the redesign is aimed at improving efficiency, accountability and communication.

The reorganization is focused on the governor’s cabinet. It will consist of the lieutenant governor, state police superintendent and head of the Indiana National Guard, and then secretaries overseeing eight policy areas.

Those policy areas include management and budget, health and family services, education, and business affairs.

Beneath those secretaries will be dozens of state agencies, with one agency leader from each of the policy areas elevated to the role of cabinet secretary.

Braun said the structure will better align state agencies. The Secretary of Management and Budget will be tasked with exploring ways to further consolidate state government.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
