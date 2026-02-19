Allen County officials plan public hearings as they moved toward unified fire territory

Allen County officials have scheduled public hearings as the next step to creating a single county-wide fire and EMS district.

Last May, the Center for Excellence in Systems Engineering at Purdue Fort Wayne presented a plan for the integration of a unified county-wide fire district.

A fire district is a separate entity with its own board, budget and taxing authority.

This district would combine all Allen County’s participating fire districts and fire territories together, serving unincorporated areas such as townships, as well as smaller towns.

Officials believe combining Allen County’s current fire services into one district would enhance accountability and provide proper training and support for firefighters and EMS crews.

Toward the end of the unification process, the Allen County Commissioners will need to amend ordinances which created the original districts and combine them into one.

The following fire services are a part of the unification process so far:

Northeast Allen County Fire Protection District

Northwest Allen County Fire Protection District

West Central Allen County Fire Protection District

Southwest Allen County Fire Protection District

City of Woodburn

City of New Haven

Maumee Township

Milan Township

Jefferson Township

Adams Township

The public hearings will be held: