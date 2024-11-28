Ivy Tech, Coast Guard partner to give enlisted graduates higher pay, rank

The U.S. Coast Guard and Ivy Tech Community College are partnering to get qualified graduates into the armed forces.

Ivy Tech graduates in six programs will be eligible to direct enlist in the Coast Guard with higher pay and rank.

Molly Dodge, Ivy Tech senior vice president for workforce and careers, said the agreement creates a defined pathway into military service. If the graduates meet Coast Guard requirements, they will begin as Petty Officer Third Class or Petty Officer Second Class with an advanced pay grade, Dodge said.

“This is a really special agreement to us and to the Coast Guard, because it provides yet another pathway for our students to enter into an excellent employer in the Coast Guard and to be able to serve a greater purpose than themselves,” Dodge said.

The agreement applies to all 19 campuses.

Graduates from the following programs qualify:

Dodge said Ivy Tech will be able to provide more information and connect students with local recruiting offices if they’re interested.

"In this case, many of our students, once they realize that they'll qualify for this for a higher wage job, I hope that they'll consider the Coast Guard as one of those opportunities to serve not only their community, but the nation,” Dodge said.

The Coast Guard expanded its Lateral Entry Program to partner with higher education institutions and recruit more people across all skill levels.

The U.S. Department of Defense reported issues with recruiting in recent years, trying to meet recruiting goals without lowering standards. Though the armed forces have made progress, the department highlights a competitive labor market and low youth propensity to serve as continuing issues.

Read more: New veteran clinic to increase accessibility to care

In 2023, the Government Accountability Office found the Coast Guard missed goals on recruiting four years in a row. However, the Coast Guard reported it exceeded its 2024 recruitment goals in September after revamping the recruiting process and adding more staff.

Dodge said the Coast Guard is working with community colleges such as Ivy Tech, because they “backwards design” degree programs to fill jobs.

“One of the details that they shared with us is that they have an amazing retention rate,” Dodge said. “I was describing to them how impactful it will be that our graduates, who have the skills and competencies to enter at these elevated ranks, would then continue to upskill in the Coast Guard.”

The Commission for Higher Education will release applications for a new Collegiate Purple Star award — showing colleges are committed to supporting students involved in the military.

Read more: Higher Education leaders make plan to get more veterans in college

Dodge said Ivy Tech has added more than 100 staff and faculty working with military-affiliated families and veterans. Ivy Tech will submit 19 applications for each campus.

“I hope that more branches of the military will identify how Ivy Tech can create a pipeline of skilled workers to meet our nation's needs,” Dodge said.

Aubrey is our higher education reporter and a Report For America corps member. Contact her at aubmwrig@iu.edu or follow her on X @aubreymwright.