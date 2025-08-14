© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Allen County Election Board to consider vote centers

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published August 14, 2025 at 10:14 PM EDT
Early voters wait in line at the Rousseau Center in downtown Fort Wayne ahead of election day.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Early voters wait in line at the Rousseau Center in downtown Fort Wayne ahead of election day in November 2024.

The Allen County Election Board is considering moving from precinct-based polling places to 39 vote centers.

They will take up the matter at a hearing Friday morning/today at Citizens Square.

Director of Elections Amy Scrogham says the move would save the county money and give voters the flexibility to cast their ballots at whichever one of those 39 centers they choose to.

She says the five early voting sites will remain, with the addition of two others.

Allen County Democratic Party officials raised concerns over the proposal earlier this week, questioning staffing levels, geographic considerations, and number of voters in each area served by the centers.

Democratic Party Chair Chad Wierzbinski said it is necessary the process be as transparent as possible.

Scrogham says the proposal came after the work of a citizens committee made up of Republicans, Democrats, and Libertarians who had worked in Allen County elections.

She says they have looked at those very issues.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca Green manages the news at WBOI.
