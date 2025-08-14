Allen County Election Board to consider vote centers

The Allen County Election Board is considering moving from precinct-based polling places to 39 vote centers.

They will take up the matter at a hearing Friday morning/today at Citizens Square.

Director of Elections Amy Scrogham says the move would save the county money and give voters the flexibility to cast their ballots at whichever one of those 39 centers they choose to.

She says the five early voting sites will remain, with the addition of two others.

Allen County Democratic Party officials raised concerns over the proposal earlier this week, questioning staffing levels, geographic considerations, and number of voters in each area served by the centers.

Democratic Party Chair Chad Wierzbinski said it is necessary the process be as transparent as possible.

Scrogham says the proposal came after the work of a citizens committee made up of Republicans, Democrats, and Libertarians who had worked in Allen County elections.

She says they have looked at those very issues.