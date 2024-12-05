Gov.-elect Mike Braun announces first four cabinet appointments

Gov.-elect Mike Braun has begun putting together his cabinet as he prepares to take office next month.

In recent weeks, Braun announced he will reorganize the governor’s cabinet, streamlining the group into just eight secretary positions, each of which will oversee multiple state agencies.

Braun said he’s already received a lot of interest in those positions.

“Because they can view this as a more entrepreneurial approach to state government,” Braun said. “It’s going to be based upon accountability and transparency.”

His first appointment is Lisa Hershman as secretary of management and budget. Hershman is the former chief management officer for the U.S. Department of Defense. She’s also held multiple CEO positions in the private sector and previously served on the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

In her new role, Hershman will be responsible for state government reform, looking to consolidate state agencies.

Braun also announced that former state lawmaker Matthew Ubelhor will serve as secretary of transportation and infrastructure. Ubelhor most recently served as a top executive at White Stallion Energy, an Evansville-based coal company that declared bankruptcy and fired all its employees four years ago.

And two Holcomb administration officials have roles in Braun’s administration. Secretary of Education Katie Jenner will continue in that position, while Department of Workforce Development Commissioner David Adams will become Braun’s secretary of commerce.

