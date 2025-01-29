Black Legislative Caucus hosts 'unity rally' during Braun’s first State of the State address

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus gathered a crowd just down the hall from where Gov. Mike Braun delivered his first State of the State address.

Nearly a dozen speakers spoke about the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion work. Black Legislative Caucus Chair, Rep. Earl Harris, Jr. (D-East Chicago), said the rally was an opportunity to respond to DEI executive orders signed by the governor.

“It’s about the community coming together and expressing how we want to live and how we want our state to move forward,” Harris said.

Nearly every member of the Black Legislative Caucus attended the rally instead of the State of the State. Harris said while others also declined to attend the speech, the rally was intentional.

“So, it’s really to get attention,” he said. “People don’t want to see things move backwards. We want to keep progressing in the right direction. And we had to do that in a way that showed that we’re serious and this is important.”

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said the Black Legislative Caucus’s absence was “a little disappointing.”

“They need to be at the table. We, uh, we will do better work with them at the table,” Bray said. “And the fact that they decided not to be there is — is a little frustrating in that regard.”

Braun referenced his DEI executive order in his address, saying DEI mandates led to “division and inefficiency.”

