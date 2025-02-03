Sweeping education deregulation bill advances to Senate

Lawmakers in the Indiana House of Representatives advanced a sweeping bill Monday that will reduce education regulations. House Bill 1002 passed by a wide margin, but some lawmakers are still concerned about changes to the requirements for the secretary of education.

Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis), the bill’s author, said Indiana’s education code is currently about as long as the full Lord of the Rings trilogy. He said HB 1002 removes about a small chapter book worth of code — mostly duplicative language and unfunded grant programs.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle said this is an important first step toward unburdening schools from excessive state mandates.

However, some lawmakers say the bill goes too far.

Rep. Vernon Smith (D-Gary) voted against the bill due to the section that slashes requirements for the state’s secretary of education. Current law requires the secretary, who is appointed by the governor, to have education experience. That would no longer be required under this bill.

The measure passed the full House and will now advance to the Senate.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.