© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Senate passes measure to allow Indiana schools to hire chaplains

IPB News | By Kirsten Adair
Published February 13, 2025 at 3:01 PM EST
Stacey Donato stands at a podium in the Indiana Senate. Donato is a White woman. She has short, straight brown hair and wears a purple-ish suit with glasses.
Screenshot of the Indiana General Assembly livestream
Sen. Stacy Donato (R-Logansport) is the bill's author. She said chaplains can help support students and resolve conflicts in schools.

A controversial measure that would allow public schools to hire chaplains advanced past the Indiana Senate this week. Democrats raised concerns about the bill’s definition of chaplain and testimony against the bill during committee, but Republicans passed it anyway.

SB 523 would allow principals and superintendents to hire chaplains in their schools or let them volunteer. Chaplains could only give secular advice to students younger than 18, but they could provide religious guidance to them with a parent’s permission.

Those who testified in favor of the bill said it’s a solution to Indiana’s school counselor shortage.

READ MORE: Committee revives measure to allow chaplains to volunteer in schools

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

Democrats said the bill does not clearly define the requirements to be considered a chaplain. Multiple clergy members who testified on the bill say they’re not qualified to address students’ mental, emotional and academic needs.

The bill now heads to the House. The Senate passed a similar billy last year, but was not advanced by the House.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.
Tags
IPB NewsIndiana Legislative Session 2025
Kirsten Adair
Kirsten the Indiana Public Broadcasting education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.
See stories by Kirsten Adair