Gov. Braun talks public safety, redistricting in Fort Wayne ISP visit

Governor Mike Braun visited the Indiana State Police post in Fort Wayne Wednesday to commend officers there on their work to improve public safety around the state.

The Governor listed off several things state police have done over the past year to advance public safety, including an increase in operating while intoxicated arrests and a decrease in vehicle fatalities, drug and illegal firearm seizures and 48 arrests through the Operation Guardian program.

Locally, Braun commended the removal of 34 illegal firearms, 15 pounds of fentanyl and more than 2,500 fentanyl pills by the troopers at the District 22 post.

Braun also talked about ongoing efforts from President Donald Trump for states to push federal redistricting efforts ahead of next year’s election, including here in Indiana.

“Because they know they’ve got an advantage currently. Our side of the aisle’s a little flat-footed often, just trying to get that to where it’s an even playing field.”

He said the Democratic Party wants to increase big government from the federal level, and it’s time for the Republican Party to make a better case against it.

Braun also acknowledged the rise in youth gun violence in Fort Wayne, as well as around the state.

“I’m engaging the community as well to start helping all of us solve that problem. Whether it’s in Fort Wayne, or especially in Indianapolis.”

He said he’s been inviting churches and non-profits to work with law enforcement to curb the instances, calling it a “grass-roots” effort.

Braun also called out prosecutors in some areas for not “doing the job” that law enforcement is doing.

Earlier in the day, Braun visited the Indianapolis and Lafayette posts.